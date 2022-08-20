Advertisement
date 2022-08-20
Neetu Kapoor wishes Sonam Kapoor, Anand on birth of their son

Neetu Kapoor wishes Sonam Kapoor, Anand on birth of their son

  • Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed a baby boy.
  • The news was shared on social media by Neetu Kapoor.
  • She shared a statement from the new parents.
Entertainer Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood Actress, most importantly Anil Kapoor’s daughter  and Anand Ahuja gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday.

The uplifting news was shared via online entertainment by Neetu Kapoor. She shared a proclamation from the unseasoned parents.

The note read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand.”

Have a look:

