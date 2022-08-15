Advertisement
Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, see pics

Articles
  • Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is an avid user of Instagram.
  • Recently shared a picture with her mother Neetu Kapoor.
  • The mother-daughter duo looked stunning as they posed for the camera.
Neetu Kapoor’s little girl Riddhima Kapoor Sahni may not be a piece of showbiz, yet she figures out how to remain in spotlight for reasons unknown or the other.

She is additionally an ardent client of Instagram and frequently shares intriguing and inconspicuous photographs of her relatives with her devotees. From going to family capabilities with mama Neetu Kapoor to getting a charge out of celebrations, she is in many cases seen investing quality energy with her.

Since Rishi Kapoor passed on from malignant growth in 2020, Riddhima has been standing like a support point with her mother and giving all the help she wants.

In the mean time, Riddhima on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to impart an image to her mom Neetu wherein the team should be visible twinning in dark.

The mother-girl pair looked staggering as they postured for the camera with their splendid grins. Sharing the charming picture, Riddhima stated: “Mother: A title simply above sovereign.” Reacting to the post, Neetu remarked, “Love you kuks.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

In the mean time, on the work front, Neetu was as of late found in Dharma Production’s ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ which denoted her rebound on the big screen.

The film likewise featured Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in noticeable jobs and was proclaimed a hit in the cinema world. ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is currently real time on Amazon Prime Video.

Aside from that, she was likewise a piece of the dance unscripted TV drama ‘Dance Deewane Junior.’

Then again, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni didn’t accept going about as a lifelong like her sibling Ranbir Kapoor yet decided to be a gems creator. Regardless of having hotshot guardians and a family with rich dingy foundation, Riddhima picked an alternate profession way for herself.

