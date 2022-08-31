Netflix Celebrates 25 Years: Here’s How It Started

Netflix celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Netflix has published a video going down memory lane.

It is the world’s largest streaming platform.

While Netflix has experienced tremendous growth over the past ten years, the streaming service has been for much longer. Netflix made a short film available to its customers as a way of reminding them of their modest beginnings. The clip opens with the iconic red DVDs that were first distributed when the firm was founded.

The company was first created on August 29, 1997, and allowed subscribers to rent physical DVDs from its huge library. Despite the fact that things have changed over the years, subscribers may now watch episodes with only a click.

Check out the video:

With episodes like Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, and Bojack Horseman, the video chronicled the early years of streaming. While recognizing “the fans who found something unexpected to love and turned it into something incredible,” the video also addressed the impact of fans on the longevity of its brand and hinted at much more to come from Netflix. The content that Netflix has produced for its audiences over the years, from cult classics to currently streaming originals, has been a source of pride for the company.

“Binge is the new way we viewed stuff, and it gave everyone something to speak about,” the narrator declares, and it couldn’t be more accurate. The idea of binge watching originated with Netflix, which released full seasons of a series in a single day.

Nowadays, users and fans around the world wait for the platform to release their cult-favorite shows all at once so they can binge-watch it and go on a spoiler binge.

Additionally, Netflix used Twitter to share a large board with its followers. In addition, Netflix tweeted a number of interesting facts about itself from the previous 25 years.

You wouldn’t believe how many stamps this needed… pic.twitter.com/vGgyCjkiit — Netflix (@netflix) August 29, 2022

Did you know the first Netflix DVD envelope was white, not red? Or that the iconic Netflix sound was nearly a bleating goat before we landed on TUDUM??? Here are 4 more fun facts you may not know about Netflix: pic.twitter.com/WyeKtUxfQl — Netflix (@netflix) August 29, 2022

The first DVD that Netflix shipped was Beetlejuice on March 10, 1998, according to some interesting information that the company has so far given with its members. With 11 million active profiles, Boss Baby continues to be the most popular profile icon worldwide. When Netflix originally began streaming in 2007, the DVD envelopes were white rather than the present color of red.

