  Netflix releases 'Jogi' trailer with release date, actors, and more
  • Jodi is scheduled to premiere on September 16, 2022.
  • The film depicts the anti-Sikh riots that claimed hundreds of Sikhs’ lives in 1984.
  • The film Jogi is based on a true story.
The first official trailer for the upcoming Indian film Jogi, which is scheduled to premiere on September 16, 2022, has just been made available on Netflix.

The title role in the Abbas Zafar-directed film is played by Diljit Dosanjh.

The upcoming film is a gripping drama that depicts the anti-Sikh riots that claimed hundreds of Sikh lives in 1984 and is based on a true story.

For those who are unaware, the incident occurred following the death of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards, which sparked anti-Sikh rioting in Delhi.

The riots caused many Sikhs to death, particularly in Delhi, and many others attempted to flee to Punjab in order to live.

Jogi Cast:

  • Diljit Dosanjh
  • Nimrat Khaira
  • Gurshabad
  • Hardeep Gill
  • Harsimran
  • Drishti Grewa

Diljit Dosanjh’s character in the film is regarded as one of the heroes who assisted the Sikhs in escaping the city.

The journey of three friends who fought for their life and accepted the duty to preserve their town is described by Jogi.

Watch the trailer below:

