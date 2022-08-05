Netflix releases Love in the Villa’s first trailer, cast and date

Young woman travels to Verona Italy after the breakup.

The film is directed by Mark Steve Johnson

Netflix releases Love in the Villa’s first trailer, cast and date. On Tuesday, August 4, Netflix releases a trailer for the upcoming comedy Love Villa, starring Tom Hopper and Kat Graham.

After a breakup, a young woman travels to Verona, Italy. When she arrives, she discovers that the villa she had rented had been double-booked by a cynical British man, with whom she will have to share her vacation.

Cast:

Tom Hopper

Kat Graham

Laura Hopper

Release Date:

The film is directed by Mark Steve Johnson and will make its Netflix debut on September 1.

Watch the Trailer:

