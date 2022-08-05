Advertisement
Edition: English
Netflix releases Love in the Villa’s first trailer, cast and date

Articles
  • Young woman travels to Verona Italy after the breakup.
  • The film is directed by Mark Steve Johnson
Netflix releases Love in the Villa’s first trailer, cast and date. On Tuesday, August 4, Netflix releases a trailer for the upcoming comedy Love Villa, starring Tom Hopper and Kat Graham.

After a breakup, a young woman travels to Verona, Italy. When she arrives, she discovers that the villa she had rented had been double-booked by a cynical British man, with whom she will have to share her vacation.

Cast:

  • Tom Hopper
  • Kat Graham
  • Laura Hopper

Release Date:

The film is directed by Mark Steve Johnson and will make its Netflix debut on September 1.

Watch the Trailer:

