Netflix releases official trailer for documentary on skating icon Leo Baker

Netflix unveiled the official trailer for the film about skating legend Leo Baker on August 2. Leo Baker’s life in the run-up to the 2020 Olympics is depicted in detail in the feature film.

Leo is a homosexual skateboarding star, thus the audience is immediately exposed to his emotional side.

The stakes are high for Leo as he attempts to “Stay on Board” and carve out a place for himself in the gendered world of professional sports following his transition. He does this by advancing skate culture and combating stereotypes, which ultimately prompts him to do the “most punk thing imaginable.”

The documentary had its world premiere last month at the Outfest LA Film Festival and was screened in July at the New York Asian Film Festival. A division of VICE Media Group, Pulse Films, and Netflix collaborated to create Stay on Board.

Date of Release:

On August 11, Netflix will start streaming the documentary.

