Netflix to release South Korean crime-thriller Narco-Saints soon

Narco-Saints coming to Netflix on September 9

In September, Netflix will release further films, with the South Korean criminal thriller Narco-Saints certain to captivate moviegoers. The series is all set to release

According to reports, Narco-Saints takes set in South America, where a drug lord has caught the interest of the National Intelligence Service.

The intelligence service enlists the aid of an average businessman who set out to make his fortune in Suriname, only to become entangled in the drug trade.

The most recognisable member of the cast of Narco-Saints is Park Hae Soo, who starred in Squid Game.

This year, Park Hae Soo will appear in the Korean adaption of Money Heist as Berlin on Netflix.

The cast also features Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min, Jo Woo-jin, and Yoo Yeon-seok, in addition to Hae Soo.

There are a total of six Narco-Saints episodes. Each episode will be approximately 50 minutes in length.

