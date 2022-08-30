Netflix’s forthcoming movies and shows releasing in September.

Netflix likely trying out a new game feature
Netflix’s forthcoming movie & shows releasing in September. There are tons of new movies and TV episodes to add to your binge-watching list in September thanks to a bumper crop of brand-new releases on Netflix.
The eagerly anticipated romance comedy Love in the Villa is now available on Netflix. After a breakup, a young woman travels to Verona, Italy. When she arrives, she discovers that the villa she had rented had been double-booked by a cynical British man, with whom she will have to share her vacation.
CAST:
The movie, which Mark Steven Johnson is directing, will debut on September 1 of 2022.
Ivy & Bean, the next animated family film from Netflix, is scheduled to debut on September 2, 2022.
CAST:
Two girls who never anticipated becoming friends are the stars of this TV show.
Ivy, on the other hand, is reserved, pragmatic, and perceptive, whereas Bean is a joyful, daring, and fearless youngster.
The teaser demonstrates how these two ladies quickly learned that “sometimes a journey reveals that opposites” may also become the best friends.
It features lots of fighting scenes and dojo drama, and it will be available on Netflix in September.
This show is based on the Cobra Kai empire, which is trying to establish its “No Mercy” karate style as the only game in town.
CAST:
Cobra Kai is set to premiere September 9, 2022.
On September 9, 2022, the action thriller film, starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris, will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide.
High-octane action thriller End of the Road tells the story of how Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two children, and her brother Reggie’s cross-country journey turn into a highway to hell.
CAST:
On September 16, 2022, Netflix made the premiere date for Do Revenge official.
In the dark comedy Do Revenge, two high school ladies band together to exact revenge on those who wronged them.
Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson of Someone Great is the creator of the film.
CAST:
The young adult program is centered on a mystical fusion of ancient magic, teen angst, and end-of-the-world drama and was inspired by Nickelodeon’s animated Winx Club series.
Fate: On September 16, 2022, The Winx Saga Season 2 is scheduled to debut.
CAST:
A trailer for the upcoming action-thriller Lou, which will be available on Netflix on September 23, 2022, has just been released.
Lou tells the tale of a woman, Allison Janney, who has found normalcy after leaving a dangerous life behind. But when the mother of a kidnapped daughter, played by Smollett, requests for assistance in bringing the child home, everything changes.
CAST:
