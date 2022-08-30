Netflix’s forthcoming Series ‘Thai Cave Rescue’ trailer is out now

Netflix’s forthcoming movies and shows releasing in September
The first official trailer for the upcoming Netflix original series Thai Cave Rescue has been released. On September 22, 2022, the six-episode series will be available on Netflix worldwide.
The show’s creators, Michael Russell Gunn and Dana Ledoux Miller worked with Thai director Baz Poonpiriya to produce it.
The 2018 Wild Boars boys soccer team player and coach’s incredible real-life rescue operation is the inspiration for the documentary Thai Cave Rescue.
Cast:
The group’s panic when they were stuck in Tham Luang cave as the tunnel filled with water as a result of the heavy rain is depicted in the series’ teaser.
For those who are unaware, there was a significant international recovery and rescue operation that attracted attention on a global scale.
Watch the trailer:
