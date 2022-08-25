Netflix’s latest film Athena trailer is out now

Netflix’s latest film Athena movie trailer is out now.

Netflix’s latest film Athena movie trailer is out now. The trailer for Athena is officially released and the Netflix movie will be made publicly available on September 23, 2022.

The film was made by French director Romain Gravas, and it will even have its world premiere on September 2 at the Venice Film Festival.

The stories of police corruption, violent riots, and the collision of nationalism and individual responsibility are all too present in Athena.

Cast:

Dali Benssalah
Sami Slimane
Anthony Bajon
Ouassini Embarek
Alexis Manenti

The story of three siblings who live in mysterious circumstances and experience tragedy takes a fatal turn in the movie when the youngest brother perishes during an apparent altercation with the police.

Thus, one of the brothers is called back from the front lines and tries to defuse the mounting hostilities between his older brother Moktar’s illegal operations and his older brother Karim’s desire for vengeance.

