Netizens accuses Hania Aamir for copying Alia Bhatt’s look

Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared in a number of Pakistani films and dramas. Her flawless beauty and outstanding performance have captivated the hearts of millions of people.

Turning to Instagram, the Anaa star shared a gorgeous snap of herself and left fans in awe with her glowing look.

In the pictures, Hania donned a golden shimmer saree paired with a matching blouse and sizzled like gold in this look. She enhanced her look with red-bold lips and full glam makeup. The diva completed her look with dramatic ear pieces and let her sleek hair open into a center parting.

Check out the beautiful clicks here!

Fans praised Hania Aamir’s appearance and appreciated her elegance and beauty. One fan claimed the actress had attempted to imitate Alia Bhatt’s appearance at the ITA Awards 2022. Here is the Facebook user’s comment.

