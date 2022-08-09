Netizens believes because of nepotism Khushhal Khan getting work

Khushhal Khan is a recent actor from Pakistan who has been in numerous shows since coming into the industry. For all the top channels’ Prime Time dramas, he has been landing solid roles. His most recent drama is with Saboor Aly, Zainab Shabir, and Humayun Ashraf.

Well, the removal of renowned actor Humayun from the poster and Khushhal Khan’s portrayal as the main lead actor in the currently running serial Mushkil raised a lot of doubts, and fans began disputing the new actor’s talents.

Khushal Khan, according to several social media sites and the supporters of Humayun, is receiving good roles as a result of nepotism.

Also Read Khushhal Khan – Television’s new heartthrob 2020 was a year that changed many things around the globe, but...

According to the Facebook page “Senseit,” Khushal Khan Khattak is chosen because he is Ahsan Khan’s nephew, and Humayun Ashraf only received a supporting role despite his talent, good looks, and success in the previous serial.

Advertisement

In addition to this, fans of Khushhal Khan have claimed on his own Instagram page that he is an expressionless actor. One viewer advised the drama’s production crew to switch out the lead character as soon as possible, warning that failure to do so would forfeit their right to criticize the show.

They added that they had to put up with Khushhal Khan’s performance despite his awful acting and expressions.