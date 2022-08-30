Hira Mani thrives as an actress. She is gifted and skilled at managing every character. Hira began her career by hosting shows with Mani. Since then, she has developed into one of the most popular choices for Pakistani dramas and has worked on numerous blockbuster projects.

However, Hira is also renowned for stirring up a lot of controversies, and she has frequently made headlines for her choice of words or behavior, which she always takes in a lighthearted manner.

The devastation has spread across the nation as a result of the ongoing floods. Wahab Bugti, a Kanayari singer, also suffered damage from the floodwaters and lost his home and a tiny studio. In an independent Urdu interview, he disclosed this.

Hira Mani noticed his video as well and promised to rebuild his home.

However, some believe Hira Mani is an attention whore and that Wahab should have a house built for him since she made this claim at a time when he needed a lot of assistance.