Netizens demanded to ban ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ after incident

Sheikh Danish, a man from Faisalabad, was accused of a crime after a video of him making a girl lick his shoes went viral. The girl had turned down his marriage proposal. His daughter was friends with the girl, who was studying for a Bachelor of Dental Sciences (BDS). The drama series Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi is telling a story that is almost the same as this one. And after this terrible thing that happened in Faisalabad, people want to ban this show and have asked PEMRA to do something about promoting this kind of content.

In Faisalabad, after the young girl said no to the marriage proposal, Sheikh Danish, his daughter, and his workers kidnapped the girl, beat her, cut her hair, and made her lick their shoes. They took videos of this crime and put them on the internet. After this, people on the Internet are worried about the safety of the country because the main suspect, Sheikh Danish, was let out of jail after a few hours on bail for only 50,000 rupees.

Pakistani drama serials often show people who don’t understand that “no means no” and who think that “no means try harder” is a good thing. It also makes a man’s actions less accountable when he does things that are questionable or even illegal to get a woman’s attention. As in the TV show Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, which is about Shamsher (Danish Taimoor) doing anything to “possess” Mehak, Shamsher will do anything to “possess” Mehak (Dur-e-Fishan). Because he followed and hurt her, she grew to hate him.

And after the most recent episode, people on the Internet are comparing it to what happened in Faisalabad and want to ban the show because it makes this kind of behaviour seem normal and teaches the next generation that it’s okay. Here are a few of the angry audience members’ thoughts.

Also Read Ayeza Khan enjoys pool party with her kids, watch video Ayeza is in the United States with her family, and her alluring...