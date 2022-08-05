Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Netizens find Mehwish Hayat Bollywood doppelganger

Netizens find Mehwish Hayat Bollywood doppelganger

Articles
Advertisement
Netizens find Mehwish Hayat Bollywood doppelganger

Mehwish Hayat asks donations for Pakistan flood victims

Advertisement
  • Internet identifies a Mehwish Hayat lookalike in India.
  • The London Nahi Jaunga actress looked similar to a Bollywood actress, Chitrangda Singh.
  • The 45-year-old Pakistani diva is trending on social media due to her striking resemblance.
Advertisement

The internet identifies a Mehwish Hayat lookalike in India. The London Nahi Jaunga actress looked similar to a Bollywood actress, Chitrangda Singh.

Chitrangda Singh enjoys wide popularity. She made her acting debut in 2005 with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, for which she was nominated for the “Best Female Debut” Bollywood Movie Award. The 45-year-old Pakistani diva is currently trending on social media due to her striking resemblance in Pakistan.

Chitrangda recently talked about her Pakistani twin in an interview.

When asked, “What do you think of Mehwish Hayat and Chitrangda Singh, her Bollywood twin?”

Chitrangda said, “I keep getting tagged on Instagram saying that she’s my doppelganger. Fans keep telling us that we look alike, or ask if we’re twins or sisters. I haven’t seen Mehwish Hayat’s work in Ms. Marvel yet, but she’s beautiful and lovely. I do think that sometimes there is a look that is very similar I do agree that there is a resemblance. Let’s just say that we’re both very hot women.”
Advertisement
Have a look at their pictures:
It should be noted that Mehwish is one of the top-listed Pakistani actresses and models. She has millions of fans all around the world and is a household name. Fans like the actress for her outstanding cinematic appearances. She is the leading lady in several of the biggest box office hits, including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Load Wedding, Actor in Law, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and London Nahi Jaunga. She is still paving the way for Pakistan, grabbing attention in the Ms. Marvel television series.
Advertisement

Also Read

Mehwish Hayat flaunts her sizzling curves in style: see photos
Mehwish Hayat flaunts her sizzling curves in style: see photos

Mehwish Hayat is back with her Instagram pictures. Her most recent film,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Faizan Sheikh reveals how he and Maham Aamir got married
Faizan Sheikh reveals how he and Maham Aamir got married
Srha Asghar shares new pics with baby boy Ehaan
Srha Asghar shares new pics with baby boy Ehaan
Sanjay Dutt was seen out with his family for lunch in Mumbai
Sanjay Dutt was seen out with his family for lunch in Mumbai
Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain Chaudhry share shots from Thailand's Islands
Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain Chaudhry share shots from Thailand's Islands
Zeenat Aman said that she will return to the silver screen
Zeenat Aman said that she will return to the silver screen
Anum Fayyaz Quits Showbiz To Follow Islam
Anum Fayyaz Quits Showbiz To Follow Islam
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story