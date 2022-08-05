Netizens find Mehwish Hayat Bollywood doppelganger

Internet identifies a Mehwish Hayat lookalike in India.

The London Nahi Jaunga actress looked similar to a Bollywood actress, Chitrangda Singh.

The 45-year-old Pakistani diva is trending on social media due to her striking resemblance.

Advertisement

The internet identifies a Mehwish Hayat lookalike in India. The London Nahi Jaunga actress looked similar to a Bollywood actress, Chitrangda Singh.

Chitrangda Singh enjoys wide popularity. She made her acting debut in 2005 with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, for which she was nominated for the “Best Female Debut” Bollywood Movie Award. The 45-year-old Pakistani diva is currently trending on social media due to her striking resemblance in Pakistan.

Chitrangda recently talked about her Pakistani twin in an interview.

When asked, “What do you think of Mehwish Hayat and Chitrangda Singh, her Bollywood twin?”

Chitrangda said, “I keep getting tagged on Instagram saying that she’s my doppelganger. Fans keep telling us that we look alike , or ask if we’re twins or sisters. I haven’t seen Mehwish Hayat’s work in Ms. Marvel yet, but she’s beautiful and lovely. I do think that sometimes there is a look that is very similar – I do agree that there is a resemblance. Let’s just say that we’re both very hot women.”

Advertisement

Have a look at their pictures:

It should be noted that Mehwish is one of the top-listed Pakistani actresses and models. She has millions of fans all around the world and is a household name. Fans like the actress for her outstanding cinematic appearances. She is the leading lady in several of the biggest box office hits, including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Load Wedding, Actor in Law, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and London Nahi Jaunga. She is still paving the way for Pakistan, grabbing attention in the Ms. Marvel television series.

Advertisement

Also Read Mehwish Hayat flaunts her sizzling curves in style: see photos Mehwish Hayat is back with her Instagram pictures. Her most recent film,...