Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Netizens finds Rohit Sharma’s Doppelgänger in Pakistan

Netizens finds Rohit Sharma’s Doppelgänger in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Netizens finds Rohit Sharma’s Doppelgänger in Pakistan

Netizens finds Rohit Sharma’s Doppelgänger in Pakistan

Advertisement

We were all taught as children that everyone in the world had a lookalike. People often see celebrity doppelgangers, and most of the time the startling similarity astounds us. We are in amazement as the internet discovered a Rohit Sharma double in Rawalpindi, following Mehwish Hayat, Maryam Nawaz, and Ramsha Khan.

Indian international cricketer Rohit Gurunath Sharma serves as the team’s captain at the moment. He bats with his right hand first and occasionally bowls with his right arm off-break.

With the recent buzz around India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2020 match, online users have been looking for ways to relieve stress and their mood.

Also Read

Rohit Sharma says “Just another match” amid Asia cup
Rohit Sharma says “Just another match” amid Asia cup

India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup is not far off. The...

Here in Pakistan, they discovered a player who resembled an Indian. and the startling similarity has caused us to question who that individual truly is. The individual who discovered this duplicate uploaded a photo of a man sipping juice at an arbitrary juice stand in Rawalpindi along with a funny caption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharma is the only player to have scored three double century in one-day internationals and currently holds the record for the highest individual score (264) in a one-day international match.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story