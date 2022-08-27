Netizens finds Rohit Sharma’s Doppelgänger in Pakistan

We were all taught as children that everyone in the world had a lookalike. People often see celebrity doppelgangers, and most of the time the startling similarity astounds us. We are in amazement as the internet discovered a Rohit Sharma double in Rawalpindi, following Mehwish Hayat, Maryam Nawaz, and Ramsha Khan.

Indian international cricketer Rohit Gurunath Sharma serves as the team’s captain at the moment. He bats with his right hand first and occasionally bowls with his right arm off-break.

With the recent buzz around India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2020 match, online users have been looking for ways to relieve stress and their mood.

Here in Pakistan, they discovered a player who resembled an Indian. and the startling similarity has caused us to question who that individual truly is. The individual who discovered this duplicate uploaded a photo of a man sipping juice at an arbitrary juice stand in Rawalpindi along with a funny caption.

Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?

Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi’s saddar. (Photo: Mukhtar Aziz Kansi) pic.twitter.com/GN1gG8N2jT — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 27, 2021

Sharma is the only player to have scored three double century in one-day internationals and currently holds the record for the highest individual score (264) in a one-day international match.