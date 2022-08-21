Netizens loves Yumna Zaidi & Wahaj Ali duo in upcoming drama

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi are two incredibly attractive and brilliant actors. They are teaming up for yet another major project. The lovely on-screen duo first appeared in the drama series Dil Na Umeed To Nahi in 2021. Fans adored the drama and their wonderful chemistry.

Fans of the couple were hoping for a romantic project because the drama had complex character stories that focused on important social concerns. The good news is that Wahaj and Yumna will soon make an appearance together, which is great news for their fans.

The pair will be seen in an upcoming drama. Yumna and Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, and Fazila Qazi are among the drama’s cast members. Well, the drama has already begun to be shot.

Bushra Ansari and Fazila Qazi will also play loving mothers in the drama serial. Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali’s breathtaking love tale will also be featured in the show. There will soon be more information regarding the drama serial.