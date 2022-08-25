Netizens mock Haroon Kadwani for his dance video

Haroon Kadwani is the son of Pakistan’s most prominent producer Abdullah Kadwani.

He made his acting debut in a leading role in the popular TV series Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai.

Internet users compare him to Feroze Khan, whom he was accused of mimicking.

The latest talent in town is Haroon Kadwani. He is the son of Abdullah Kadwani, who is one of Pakistan’s most prominent producers, has appeared in a few films as a young boy. He also appeared in the popular drama Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai, which starred Ayeza Khan and Imran Abbas. He has now made his acting debut in a leading role, and the success of his television series has made him a rising star in the business.

After returning to Pakistan, Haroon will concentrate on his career after studying acting. During his free time, he showed off his dancing skills on a yacht, which made his fans happy. This Haroon is having fun and dancing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by پاکستانی ڈراموں کا فین پیج ❤️ (@love_pakistani.drama)

However, the internet was not particularly delighted with his dance routines and began comparing him once more to Feroze Khan, whom he had previously been accused of mimicking.

What the internet has to say about Haroon Kadwani’s mellow dance routines is as follows:

Haroon made his first small-screen appearance in 2017. He is the son of Abdullah Kadwani, a well-known producer who has made some most popular dramas.

