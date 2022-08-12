Netizens Praise Hania Aamir for her outstanding performance

“Mere Humsafar,” a drama series, is currently trending every week following the release of a new episode. Because “Mere Humsafar” is so unlike previous stories, the audience adores the characters and plot.

Internet users adore the way Hamza stands up for and guards his wife Hala, and they laud their on-screen chemistry.

As she stood tall in front of her family members and spoke about the agony she experienced growing up without her own family, Hania Aamir stole the show with her incredible performance.

In front of the members of her family who had wronged her, Hala also revealed the truth about her aunt.

The netizens were astounded by Hania Aamir’s outstanding performance in the most recent episode of “Mere Humsafar” as soon as it was released. The audience was quite complimentary of Hania’s emotional expression. Public reviews have been compiled here.

Hania literally stole the episode her acting in this scene was out of the world mannn !!! 😭😭#MereHumsafar #HaniaAamir pic.twitter.com/tDyPqf6asN — Farhan_iqra_lover (@_callmequeen_26) August 11, 2022

Advertisement This scene was impactful and nicely delivered. She finally made her dad know about the trauma he gave her all her life. Her performance, the dialogues, the emotions, everything was so on point. @realhaniahehe the actor you areee!!🔥♥️#HaniaAamir #Merehumsafar pic.twitter.com/SWgPNl6T3K — Ayesha (@Stfuayeshaaa) August 11, 2022