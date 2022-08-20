Netizens reacts to Alizeh Shah, Muneeb Butt’s chemistry

The remarkable chemistry between the actresses Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt caused a very lovely and exquisite bridal photoshoot of Maha Wajahat Khan from last year to become viral.

As a young on-screen couple, Muneeb Butt and Alizeh Shah appeared to be the cutest. For their stunning bridal photoshoot, they were tastefully arranged in gorgeous outfits, generally matching.

Also Read Alizeh Shah’s latest videos goes viral The Ehd e Wafa actress treated her fans to her latest photos in a...

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial) Advertisement

They were complementing one another, according to fans. The BTS video of the shoot, which is currently trending on social media, is a favorite among fans because it allows them to see the couple’s incredible chemistry in action.

The two appear to be adorable together, according to fans. Fans praised Alizeh for being so stunning and remarked on how adorable the couple looked together.