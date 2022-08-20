Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Netizens reacts to Alizeh Shah, Muneeb Butt’s on-camera chemistry

Netizens reacts to Alizeh Shah, Muneeb Butt’s on-camera chemistry

Articles
Advertisement
Netizens reacts to Alizeh Shah, Muneeb Butt’s on-camera chemistry

Netizens reacts to Alizeh Shah, Muneeb Butt’s chemistry

Advertisement

The remarkable chemistry between the actresses Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt caused a very lovely and exquisite bridal photoshoot of Maha Wajahat Khan from last year to become viral.

As a young on-screen couple, Muneeb Butt and Alizeh Shah appeared to be the cutest. For their stunning bridal photoshoot, they were tastefully arranged in gorgeous outfits, generally matching.

Also Read

Alizeh Shah’s latest videos goes viral
Alizeh Shah’s latest videos goes viral

The Ehd e Wafa actress treated her fans to her latest photos in a...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

Advertisement

They were complementing one another, according to fans. The BTS video of the shoot, which is currently trending on social media, is a favorite among fans because it allows them to see the couple’s incredible chemistry in action.

The two appear to be adorable together, according to fans. Fans praised Alizeh for being so stunning and remarked on how adorable the couple looked together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story