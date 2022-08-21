Netizens reacts to Saba Qamar’s bold gym outfit

Saba Qamar Zaman addresses her admirers with the inspirational remark that one can achieve anything if they put up excellent work while flaunting her toned physique in the video.

Never give up on something you believe in, she advises. Saba also showed a variety of exercises and provided information on cardio and other workouts.

The actress who is the fittest and most active recently shared a video on Instagram showing off her workout routine.

Saba Qamar is a talented actress and a global celebrity. She is well-known for being a dedicated actor who can play challenging roles with ease. The actress is known for her appearances in prominent television series like Cheekh, Fraud, Bunty I Love You, and Baaghi.

After watching the video, viewers were outraged by her little clothing and complained that she needed to work harder to understand her faith or the significance of covering her body as a Muslim girl. They claimed she is stunning even when she covers her body.