Ayeza Khan faced public criticism.

Social media users said she might be wearing fake Prada shoes.

She is enjoying her vacation with her family and friends in the United States.

Ayeza Khan is a talented Pakistani actress who has starred in a number of successful dramas including the blockbuster drama serial Mere Pas Tum Ho. The stunning diva is currently in the news for her opulent and luxurious travels.

The mommy-of-two is seeing her friends and relatives in the United States while on her trip there. She recently organized a get-together with her relatives, and she attended wearing a lovely flowery dress by Francesca’s and toting a gorgeous BALENCIAGA purse. She also wore a pair of Prada shoes.

Have a look:

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Her appearance was well-liked by her followers, although a handful of them commented on it, saying that she might be wearing Prads knockoffs or fake Prada shoes.

Fans claimed that the sneakers had a somewhat different appearance from the real ones. Even though the shoes are authentic, some followers claimed that the combining of black shoes and bottoms with a white floral dress is incorrect and makes a funny design statement. Check out the comments.

Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with her family and friends in the United States. Her captivating photos are capturing public attention. Her repeated holiday posts make us long for relaxing vacations.

She frequently uploads her vacation diaries on her Instagram, leaving her fans speechless with her alluring beauty. Danish Taimoor and Ayeza seem to have a magnetic aura when they’re together.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

