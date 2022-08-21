Netizens trolled Nimra and Asad over their parenthood statement

Some internet users criticized Nimra and Asad for their condescending attitude toward a young parent.

He said that it’s a setback to become a father at such a young age.

Many well wishes and congratulations were sent to the couple.

The young Pakistani couple Nimra and Asad who wed at a young age has now welcomed a newborn boy, greatly enhancing the happiness of the new parents and their well-wishers.

Many well wishes and congratulations were sent after the couple’s YouTube channel announced the news, however, some netizens took issue with a statement the young father made.

The couple who wed at the age of 18 waited a while to have a kid after their amazing, viral wedding in 2020. Asad’s attitude toward being a young father is nothing short of condescending and uninformed now that they have been blessed. The single-parent young man said that, “it is a setback to become a father at such young age.”

Asad received swift instruction from internet users about being a young parent and the challenges they face. Many people believed that Nimra’s decision to become a mother at the age of 21 wasn’t infantilizing.

Although dealing with an unprecedented parenting lifestyle can be challenging for parents of all ages, it gets easier with time. The young couple was instructed by online users to avoid making illiterate comments that could demoralise and offend many of their viewers.

