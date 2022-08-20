New mom Sonam Kapoor changes her priorities after birth of baby boy!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed a baby boy.

She will be discussing her experience of being a mother.

Neerja actress took a break from acting after the release of her film AK vs AK.

Sonam Kapoor and Ahuja are blessed with a baby on August 20th. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The Khoobsurat actress finally informed her friends and online users of the fantastic news on her social media platform after months of eager and joyful expectation. And now is the ideal time to listen to what she has to say about adjusting her priorities after becoming a mother.

Kapoor discusses her experience as a new mother. She will be expressing her ideas on parenthood, being a first-time parent, and other topics in the September issue of Vogue. The magazine posted a brief excerpt from the Neerja actress’s interview on their official social media page as she and her husband Anand Ahuja celebrated the birth of their child today.

Sonam said, “Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision.”

The new mom released a statement regarding the birth of her son. She has been pretty busy on Instagram recently, giving fans and followers sneak peeks into her pregnancy journey. Sonam posted a letter on Instagram earlier today announcing the birth of her son.

It said, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand.”

After the release of AK vs AK, in which she played herself, the Neerja actress took a break from acting. She was previously spotted in The Zoya Factor, and she’ll be making a comeback in the OTT crime thriller Blind.

