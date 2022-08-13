New York’s Times Square to pay tribute to Pop icon Nazia Hassan

Today is the 22nd anniversary of Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan’s passing. She was a pop icon who won the hearts of millions around the world.

The master of music passed unexpectedly on August 13, 2000, in London, at the age of 35, after a long struggle with lung cancer.

Nazia Hassan, Spotify’s ambassador for “EQUAL,” will be on Times Square Billboard to pay tribute to the vocalist of Disco Deewane.

The late singer will be featured on the cover of the EQUAL playlist with her hit song, “Boom Boom,” and she has been chosen as the posthumous brand ambassador for the month of August. After her passing, she was recognized as the first EQUAL ambassador ever.

Also Read

Advertisement

In the past, the Spotify program has featured a number of Pakistani musicians at Times Square, including Arooj Aftab, Natasha Baig, and Hadiqa Kiani.

Nazia, who was born in Karachi on April 3, 1965, began performing as a child performer on several PTV television programmes in the late 1970s.