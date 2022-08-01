Newjeans set for debut album ‘EP’ release.

Hybe’s brand-new girl group NewJeans is preparing to expose every tune from their first album.

There are four songs in all on the Newjeans EP.

At six o’clock, according to ADOR, the group will digitally release an EP and the music video for Cookie, the third lead single from the album.

There are four songs in all on the Newjeans EP: Attention, Hurt Hype Boy, and Cookie. Attention, Hype Boy, and Hurt have already had music videos released by the agency.

Unlike other K-POP groups who choose to share teaser photographs or trailers ahead of releases, NewJeans made a bold start by revealing the music video for the upcoming album’s first lead tune, Attention.

Preorders for the next album have already surpassed 440,000, making it very likely to have the highest first-week sales of any debut album by a girl group in South Korea.

