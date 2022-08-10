NewJeans sets another record with their debut album

Advertisement
  • The newly formed K-Pop girl group NewJeans broke a record by selling 262,815 copies of their first album in just one day.
  • In the past, the band has also achieved great success on several charts, both domestically and internationally.
  • The inaugural extended play, simply titled New Jeans, was released. On the first of August.
NewJeans breaks the record for greatest first-day sales of any debut album released after September 2019, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

According to Hanteo Charts, the newly formed K-Pop girl group NewJeans broke a record by selling 262,815 copies of their first album in just one day. The album is titled NewJeans.

In the past, the band has also achieved great success on several charts, both domestically and internationally, and has been inducted into the hall of fame for the pop music industry in Korea.

The inaugural extended play, simply titled New Jeans, was released. On the first of August, it was made available for purchase, and Attention, Hype Boy, and Cookie served as the album’s triple lead singles.

