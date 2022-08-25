Next podcast episode of Meghan Markle can start fight among Eminem and Nick Cannon

Eminem dated Mariah Carey for around six months in 2001.

Since then, Eminem has criticised her, especially on the diss hit The Warning.

Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes debuted on Spotify yesterday.

As part of the Sussexes’ multimillion-pound partnership with Spotify, the upcoming Archetypes podcast by Meghan Markle will include Mariah Carey.

Carey wed Nick Cannon in 2008, and their divorce was completed in 2016.

Mariah is the primary cause of the conflict between Eminem and Nick Cannon.

Both have engaged in several diss recordings against one another.

The dispute between Eminem and Cannon lasted over a decade. Em has disparaged Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey on several occasions, which significantly contributed to their differences.

Since it’s been a while since Eminem attacked Nick, his followers are beginning to wonder if Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey’s talk on the podcast could spark a new feud between them.

Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast Archetypes debuted on Spotify yesterday. The podcast is a new series in which the Duchess of Sussex analyses the labels that aim to hold women back and offers stories from amazing women across generations who have overcome stereotypes.

In the first episode, Serena Williams and Meghan discuss ambition, how they both balance parenting, and Meghan’s progress. Laura Kray, a lecturer at UC Berkeley, also joined the chat.

