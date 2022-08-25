Advertisement
Nick Cannon expecting birth of his 10th child

Articles
Nick Cannon

  • Nick announces the birth of his 10th child.
  • He gave the good news on Instagram.
  • A year ago they were expecting their 9th child.
Nick Cannon is expecting his tenth kid with Brittany Bell, a model.

Wednesday, the actor announced his pregnancy via an Instagram video of a session with Brittany.

He posted the news with the phrase ‘Time Stopped and This Happened…’

According to Daily Mail, Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are anticipating the birth of their ninth child.

