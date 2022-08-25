Nick Cannons announces his 10th child with model Brittany Bell.

Actor shared a video of a pregnancy photo shoot with Brittany on Instagram to share the news.

Host confirmed that he is expecting more children this year.

Advertisement

Nick Cannons announces his 10th child with model Brittany Bell. On Wednesday, the actor shared a video of a pregnancy photo shoot with Brittany on Instagram to share the news.

Time Stopped and This Happened was the caption he used when sharing the news. The news is released as Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are expecting their ninth child, according to the reports.

Host, 41, confirmed that he is expecting more children this year while visiting the Lip Service podcast on June 7 ahead of the birth of his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

“The stork is on its way,” Nick announced. “If you thought the figures I presented in 2021 were impressive, wait until 2022! Last year, there were a lot of kids.”

Nick’s announcement comes less than a week after model Abby De La Rosa confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post on June 3rd, with whom he shares 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

However, following his son’s death, the actor admitted that he “didn’t even make it to January.”

Advertisement

Also Read Nick Cannon Confirms Having More Children This Year Despite Abby De La Rosa’s Pregnancy Days after Abby De La Rosa confirmed her pregnancy, Nick Cannon told...