Nicola Peltz dishing out her future plans with Brooklyn Beckham.

American actress admitted she had no immediate plans to start a family.

Nicola and Brooklyn got married in April 2022.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham wish to have a big household. In a joint interview with her husband Brooklyn Beckham, the American actress admitted she had no immediate plans to start a family.

“I keep saying to my wife, I can’t wait to be a dad,” Brooklyn began.

“I’m ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, whenever you want.”

Nicola said: “We don’t plan on having kids anytime in the next year. But we would love to have a big family one day — we would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt.”

Two years after announcing their engagement in 2020, Nicola and Brooklyn got married in April 2022.

Nicola turned to her Instagram to write a mysterious message about her prior struggle with mental health.

“I sometimes have a hard time showing the sad parts of me. They drilled it into me to not allow anyone get me down or break my heart since I grew up with seven siblings and two extremely strong parents, who made me really tough.