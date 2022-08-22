Nicola Peltz reveals details about her wedding

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding day was influenced by Nicola’s mother

She re-shared a post that included images of her and Brooklyn on their wedding day along with a tonne of adorable side-by-side pictures from her father and mother’s wedding.

She reposted the pictures with caption, “Our always inspo.”

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding day was influenced by her mother, model Claudia Peltz.

Days after she allegedly broke her silence on an alleged conflict with Victoria Beckham, Nicola highlighted the importance of her mother on her wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒶𝑔𝓊𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓃𝒶 (@peltzbeckhamfire)

The original post was captioned as “my favorite people on their wedding day. Claudia and Nicola are the most beautiful and elegant brides i’ve ever seen.”

Nicola has revealed this days after Brooklyn Beckham’s wife seemingly opened up about feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

However, later she had also addressed the rumoured "rift" in an interview