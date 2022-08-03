Nida Yasir enjoys Ali Zafar’s song “Jhoom”

Nida Yasir shares adorable family pictures from USA
Nida Yasir is a Pakistani television host and former actress. The Hum...
Good Morning Pakistan host Nida Yasir, has adopted the hit song “Jhoom” by Pakistani star Ali Zafar.
Actress Nida Yasir is the newest member of the Jhoom fan club. She recently shared a lovely transformation video on Instagram to express her love for the song.
The Naadaniyan star posted her stunning makeover video on her social media accounts using Instagram stories. After 11 years since its initial release, Zafar’s song has gained new popularity.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
A collection of several of these videos, released by Pakistani musician Ali Zafar, encapsulates the inspiration behind his beautiful composition Jhoom. 2011 saw the release of Jhoom.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
On the work front, Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir published their film “Chakkar” in high definition on the official Youtube account of Farid Nawaz Productions.
Ahsan Khan, Neelam Muneer, Yasir Nawaz, Javed Sheikh, and a host of other A-list actors star in the movie.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.