Nida Yasir enjoys Ali Zafar’s song “Jhoom”

Good Morning Pakistan host Nida Yasir is a fan of Ali Zafar’s hit song ‘Jhoom’.

The Naadaniyan actor shared her admiration for the song on Instagram.

Jhoom was released in 2011 and has gone viral again after 11 years.

Advertisement

Good Morning Pakistan host Nida Yasir, has adopted the hit song “Jhoom” by Pakistani star Ali Zafar.

Actress Nida Yasir is the newest member of the Jhoom fan club. She recently shared a lovely transformation video on Instagram to express her love for the song.

The Naadaniyan star posted her stunning makeover video on her social media accounts using Instagram stories. After 11 years since its initial release, Zafar’s song has gained new popularity.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) Advertisement

A collection of several of these videos, released by Pakistani musician Ali Zafar, encapsulates the inspiration behind his beautiful composition Jhoom. 2011 saw the release of Jhoom.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official) Advertisement

On the work front, Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir published their film “Chakkar” in high definition on the official Youtube account of Farid Nawaz Productions.

Ahsan Khan, Neelam Muneer, Yasir Nawaz, Javed Sheikh, and a host of other A-list actors star in the movie.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official) Advertisement