Nimra and Asad share first glimpse of their baby boy

With the revelation of their 18-year-old marriage, Asad and Nimra held the internet captive. When they made the decision to be married, they were both extremely young. Since the couple has shared their life and travels with their YouTube subscribers.

Asad has revealed the baby’s face in his newest Vlog. The couple has recently welcomed a baby boy into the world. The youngster’s name is Azlan Asad, and the family gave him a lovely welcome when he returned from the hospital.

Have a look at Azlan’s pictures with his mother Nimra and father Asad:

Advertisement

Asad talked about his time in the hospital in the video, and later his father is seen holding the baby and saying Azaan into his ears.

Advertisement

Also Read Nimra welcomes baby boy with hubby Asad LAHORE: Nimra and Asad, a young couple from Lahore, became very famous...