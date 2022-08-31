Nimra and Asad talk about the Aqeeqah of their son

Therefore, it is likely that you would agree with our assessment of the function that social media plays in this day and age.

Therefore, it is likely that you would agree with our assessment of the function that social media plays in this day and age. Over the course of the last several years, social media has been more integrated into our everyday lives, to the point that it is now an essential component of almost everyone’s existence. People like to surf on social media for many hours at a time, and the platform has brought about significant changes in the lives of some users.

Asad Nimra is one of the people for whom social media proved to be a remarkable site from where they began their path to recognition and popularity. This place helped them get their careers off the ground. After their wedding, the pair shot to the forefront of public attention, and they continue to enjoy this status to this day. Asad made a concerted effort to share every euphoric moment with his devoted following after a young couple’s recent pregnancy resulted in the birth of a healthy newborn boy.

Despite the fact that they are quite young, they have always shown their integrity. They have never, ever resorted to doing anything dishonest in order to get the attention of the people. In any case, the Aqeeqah ritual is remarkable in its own right. As promised, we are now sharing the whole of Asad and Nimra’s wedding vlog with you; don’t miss it! Let’s go! Have a peek.

