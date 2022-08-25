Nimra Bucha set to star in upcoming film ‘Me, My Mom & Sharmila’

Nimra Bucha, Amrit Kaur and Hamza Haq to star in Pakistani-Canadian movie “Me, My Mom & Sharmila”.

Nimra Bucha received high accolades for her portrayal of Najma in Ms. Marvel.

Amrit Kaur is best known for playing Mindy Kaling.

Advertisement

Nimra Bucha is a skilled actress from Pakistan, who has secured another international role in the Pakistani-Canadian movie “Me, My Mom & Sharmila.”

Amrit Kaur, best known for playing Mindy Kaling, will make her feature film directing debut. Hamza Haq, who took home the best actor prize at the Canadian Screen Awards in 2021 and 2022, also appears in it.

Mirza informs his followers of the good news on Instagram. “My feature directorial debut starring Amrit Kaur, Hamza Haq and Nimra Bucha in this feature inspired from my one person play of the same name Me, My Mom & Sharmila.”

She went on to express gratitude and added, “I cannot begin to tell you how thrilled I am for this cast and how proud I am of my incredible producing team without whom I would not be here.”

“It takes a village and there are so many people without whom we couldn’t have gotten here. Stay tuned y’all.”, Mirza concluded.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Fawz Mirza (@thefawz)

Regarding her professional endeavours, Nimra Bucha received high accolades for her portrayal of Najma in Ms. Marvel, the villain and close friend of Aisha, Kamala’s great-grandmother.

Also Read Some Facts About Ace Actress Nimra Bucha Nimra is a non-commercial actor, and we can see a lot of...