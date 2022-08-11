 Nimra welcomes baby boy with hubby Asad

LAHORE: Nimra and Asad, a young couple from Lahore, became very famous in 2020 when photos of their wedding went viral on the internet.

Soon after they got married, everyone was talking about them, especially because the groom looked so young. People liked that they chose to get married at a young age instead of having other relationships.

Asad talked about his time in the hospital in the video, and later his father is seen holding the baby and saying Azaan into his ears.