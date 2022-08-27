Nimrat Kaur criticizes American Airlines for her luggage’s condition

Nimrat Kaur shared details about her terrible experience with an American airline.

The Bollywood actress took her frustration out on Twitter dropping a long post.

She also attached some pictures of her broken luggage and further wrote, “I am at my wits end”.

On Friday, she took to her Twitter handle and stated, “@Delta, I’ve been informed your operations in India are no longer functional. Taking up this matter here to draw your attention to this horrifying ordeal and help me sort this highly stressful situation.”

She likewise joined a few photos of her wrecked gear and further stated, “The shock and horror of this ongoing experience aside, I shudder to think if this sort of violation is possible with a passenger or a supposed privileged travel profile and access, what is even going on elsewhere.

Not only am I mentally and physically exhausted with this 90-hour and counting, thoroughly disorienting ordeal, I am at my wits end with how this matter will be resolved and the overall harassment dealt with”.

The carrier administration rushed to answer her tweets. They expressed, “Thank you for your patience. Our Baggage office is currently closed. They are open between the hours of 6 AM – 11:30 PM ET, 7 days a week. I will be transferring our full conversation to a Baggage representative who will be happy to assist you within their operating hours.”

In the mean time, on the work front, Nimrat’s last film ‘Dasvi’ which had Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam ahead of the pack, got basic praise.

The entertainer needed to put on 15 kg weight for her job of Bimla Devi in the film.

