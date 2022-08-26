Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Noah Cyrus new song discusses Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus separation

Noah Cyrus new song discusses Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus separation

Articles
Advertisement
Noah Cyrus new song discusses Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus separation

Noah Cyrus new song discusses Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus separation

Advertisement
  • Noah Cyrus’ new song Every Beginning Ends, is a country ballad.
  • She wrote it with Benjamin Gibbard.
  • The song is supposedly about two lovers whose romance has worn out.
Advertisement

Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus, acknowledged that the divorce of her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, served as inspiration for her latest song, Every Beginning Ends.

The song is supposedly a heartbreaking “country ballad about two lovers whose romance has worn out,” according to sources.

The source said that Noah collaborated on this song with Benjamin Gibbard and it offered her “greater understanding on relationships.”

The singer remarked, “Benjamin and I discussed old romances, unsuccessful relationships, our parents’ marriages, and partnerships that have last forever.”

She quoted Benjamin’s father’s saying, “You have to get up and choose to love someone every day,” in a news release.

This conversational song about the end of a relationship and the resistance to accept that something is over was inspired by it.

Advertisement

The singer continued, “It sparked this conversational song about the end of a relationship and the refusal to acknowledge that something has reached its peak.”

“I relate to that in many ways, not just with me, but also just with the relationship between my parents,” she said in her conclusion.

For those who are unaware, Billy and Miley’s mother Tish filed for divorce in April claiming “irreconcilable issues”.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus)

Advertisement


Also Read

Noah Cyrus “connected” with her boyfriend over tranquillizers
Noah Cyrus “connected” with her boyfriend over tranquillizers

Over tranquilizers, Noah Cyrus "connected" with her ex-boyfriend. She revealed that she...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story