Officially, Ben Affleck’s kids now have Jennifer Lopez as stepmother

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in front of their families.

Lopez is the stepmother to all four of Affleck’s children.

She has been seen taking them to shopping and introducing them to her family.

The children that her husband Ben Affleck has with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner now have Jennifer Lopez as their official stepmother.

The Marry Me actor was overjoyed when she wed the Argo star once more in front of their loved ones, particularly their children, in a grandiose ceremony in Georgia.

According to a source close to the Hollywood beauty, “She liked having all the kids around.” Everything felt really unique.

Regarding Lopez, Affleck, and their mixed family, stylist Courtney Victor noted, “They all seemed like such a happy and united family.”

With her ex-husband Marc Anthony, Lopez is the mother of twins Max and Emme, who are 14 years old, and she is currently the stepmother of Affleck’s children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, who is 10.

Before the pair’s second wedding, Jennifer assumed the role of the stepmother by taking Violet shopping and introducing all of Affleck’s children to her family.

According to a source speaking to Hollywood Life, Jennifer “brought the kids out without him to the Broadway play and she took Violet shopping at Bergdorf’s since she feels those are important things for the kids to experience.”

“Jennifer also wanted to introduce the kids to some of her family members in New York City and show them where she grew up. She adores being on her territory, the person continued.

Garner, for her part, finds it very encouraging that Lopez is making an effort with her children and that they are developing a close relationship with mom.

Another source told the publication that Jennifer “knows (her kids) adore Jennifer and she’s entirely on board with them getting close with their new stepmom.”

