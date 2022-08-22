Olivia Rodrigo & DJ Zack Bia ended their relationship after brief courtship

Olivia Rodrigo & DJ Zack Bia ended their relationship after a brief courtship.

Both had conflicting social networks and job schedules.

Couple kept their relationship quiet and didn’t disclose it to the media.

Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo & DJ Zack Bia ended their relationship after a brief courtship as both had conflicting social networks and job schedules.

An insider revealed that the Déjà vu singer and Bia were simply casually dating and not in a serious relationship. Their romance sort of fizzled, the person said, according to the outlet. “They weren’t seriously dating, but they hadn’t seen one other in a while.”

They both had distinct work schedules and social circles, so there were no problems, the insider continued.

After being seen hanging out together at a Super Bowl party in February 2022, the former lovers fueled dating rumours.

The pair “has been dating since the Super Bowl and they truly like one other,” a source subsequently told People Magazine.

Although the couple kept their relationship quiet and didn’t disclose it to the media, they were frequently photographed making PDA.

Advertisement

Also Read Olivia Rodrigo Calls Out Supreme Court Justices During Glastonbury Set Olivia Rodrigo used her Glastonbury Festival appearance to speak out against the...