Olivia Wilde accuses Jason Sudeikis & shows his vitriol in public.

Olivia claims that she was shocked when Jason Sudeikis publicly humiliated her with court papers.

The filmmaker was presented with the documents when she was on stage promoting her most recent film.

The filmmaker was presented with the documents when she was on stage promoting her most recent film, Don’t Worry Darling.

Wilde told Variety that she thought the way they moved was “nasty,” adding that she despised how it took attention away from the efforts of so many other people and the studio I was up there to represent. That attempt at sabotage was savage. However, I had work to do, and I don’t get easily distracted.

She went on: “But, you know, I have to admit that I wasn’t wholly surprised by it. There’s a reason I broke up with that person,”

The only ones who suffered were my children, who will have to witness what happened even though they shouldn’t have to. It was horrifying to me, but the victims were two young children, ages 8 and 5, which is extremely tragic.

“I actively stepped into the spotlight when I decided to become an actress. However, none of my kids have requested it. And it hurts so much when my kids get pulled into it “She went on.

Starting in 2021, Jason and Wilde split up. Currently dating singer Harry Styles is the mother of two.

