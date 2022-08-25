Advertisement
Olivia Wilde wants to ‘protect’ her romance with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is concerned about “protecting” her relationship with Harry Styles.

Harry, 28, and the actress, 38, have been dating since last year, but the famous couple is keen to keep their romance private.

Olivia – who has Otis, eight, and Daisy, five, with her former fiance Jason Sudeikis – explained: “I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena.

“We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.”

Olivia directed Harry in her new psychological thriller movie, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, and the pop star relished the experience of working with her.

Harry said, “Olivia is highly focused as a director. She respectfully and clearly expressed to the cast what she was looking for.

“I think transitioning from acting into directing has made her a director who knows how to get the best out of everyone.”

Olivia insists she relished the experience of working with Florence, despite rumors of tension between the pair.

She told Variety: “We were all brought so close by the bubble of the production.

“She was really a great supporter of [Harry] as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film.”

