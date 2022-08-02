Omid Scobie says his new book “will have the world talking”

Omid Scobie, a close friend of Meghan Markle, is about to release another shocking royal book.

The title of the forthcoming book by the Duchess of Sussex biographer, has not yet been chosen.

The book’s publisher, HarperCollins, claims that the additional sections, with their “exclusive insights,” “will have the world talking.”

Advertisement

Omid Scobie, a close friend of Meghan Markle, is about to release another shocking royal book.

The title of the forthcoming book by the Duchess of Sussex biographer, who also published Finding Freedom after the couple left the UK, has not yet been chosen.

The book’s publisher, HarperCollins, claims that the additional sections, with their “exclusive insights,” “will have the world talking.”

A “new chapter of the royal saga,” with “unique insight, deep access, and exclusive disclosures,” was added to the description of the new book.

Also Read Omid Scobie, a friend of Meghan Markle, set to counter Tom Bower’s assertions Omid Scobie, a friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, revealed that...

Mr. Scobie tweeted the following: “I can now officially announce that I’m working on a NEW BOOK!

Advertisement

“So happy to work with Carrie Thornton at @deystreet @harpercollins (US) and Ms. Lisa Milton at @hqstories once more.”

After author Tom Bower published his own book, criticising Meghan Markle, the new one was launched.

The Duchess of Sussex will read the biography, according to Mr. Bower.

“If Meghan files a lawsuit, I believe she won’t want to appear in court and be cross-examined by my lawyer.

In a recent interview, he stated, “So it’s best if she doesn’t sue.”

Also Read Meghan Markle biographer promises ‘exclusive revelations’ in new book on royals Omid Scobie co-wrote Finding Freedom, which made stunning assertions. His untitled sequel...