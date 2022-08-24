On KWK, Karan Johar discloses two celebrities he will never invite

Koffee With Karan KWK has been on our TV screens for near twenty years now. Throughout the span of seven seasons, scores of film stars and producers have graced Karan Johar’s sofa as visitors on the famous television show.

In any case, there are still a few major names, who have never been on the show as visitors, and Karan Johar feels it will stay that way for basically a couple of them.

In a new meeting, Karan uncovered the two celebs who are probably not going to at any point be on the show.

In a new meeting Karan Johar was inquired as to whether there is any celeb he was unable to get on the show notwithstanding trying.

The movie producer answered, “Well, I did bring it up once with Rekha ma’am, even as recently as a couple of seasons ago. I was very keen to have her appear on the show, but she wasn’t convinced. But after that, I felt she has such an exotic, beautiful mystery about her… it has to be protected always. So I didn’t push it after that.”

In a similar meeting, Karan likewise talked about his companion and tutor Aditya Chopra and how getting him on the show would likewise be a test. “Will I ever have Adi on KWK… I mean, I think I’m not brave enough to even ask him, right,” Karan said.

Koffee With Karan’s most recent episode had Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra as visitors.

This week, the sofa will see Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani highlight on the show. New episodes of the show stream each Thursday at 12 PM.

