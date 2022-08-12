On Sara Ali Khan’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor send her cute wishes

Sara Ali Khan shares a great bond with her father Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback picture of the two together on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan is perhaps of the most adored entertainer in Bollywood from the ongoing age. She partakes in a monstrous fan following.

Advertisement

All things considered, she imparts an incredible cling to her dad Saif Ali Khan and it isn’t stowed away from anybody.

We have seen Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan visit Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan frequently on a few events.

Indeed, today it is the entertainer’s birthday and Bebo had the best wish for her. She shared a legacy image of the Kedarnath entertainer and wished her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a legacy image of Sara Ali Khan alongside her dad Saif Ali Khan.

In the image, we can see a child Sara wearing a charming orange dress sitting directly before her father, while Saif inclines forward and should be visible kissing her nose

. Saif is shirtless and is wearing blue jeans. Sharing this image, Bebo expressed, “Happy Birthday Darling Sara! Unlimited pizza & cake for you today” with a heart emoticon.

Advertisement

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was most recently seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, is chipping away at a film with Vikrant Massey named Gaslight.

The film will check Vikrant’s most memorable joint effort with Sara.

Furthermore, she will likewise be seen offering the screen to Vicky Kaushal without precedent for Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film.

The principal look of the film has proactively made a ton of publicity. Her sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan has been helping Karan Johar on his next executive Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The shoot of the film has been wrapped and after creation work on the equivalent is going on, as it gears up for a dramatic delivery one year from now.

Advertisement

In the interim, Kareena’s film Laal Singh Chaddha has recently raised a ruckus around town.

Then, she will highlight in Sujoy Ghosh’s thrill ride with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is scheduled to deliver on Netflix.

The film is a variation of Japanese creator Keigo Higashino’s clever The Devotion Of Suspect X. Other than this, Kareena will make her presentation underway with producer Hansal Mehta’s impending thrill ride project, which is supposed to be propelled by a genuine occurrence in the UK. Before long, she will likewise chip away at a film with Rhea Kapoor.

Also Read Happy Birthday, Sara Ali Khan! Some pics both on and off screen Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday today. She made her acting...