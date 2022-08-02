Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o reveals her fitness mantra.

Lupita Nyong’o recently shared tips on how to maintain a toned physique without going to the gym.

She said that exercise is important for her mental health.

According to reports, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor said that exercising is an important component of his or her mental health routine. When I don’t exercise, I find that I become really lethargic, which affects my mood.

“It’s better if I work out for my own benefit and the sake of the individuals I’m hanging out with,” she continued. It involves taking care of yourself.

The actress from 12 Years a Slave said, “I’ve realized that working out doesn’t require a gym. Your body weight can be used for exercise, which I adore.

Personally, I’m more inclined to stick with my workouts if I can make them simple to do. She said, “I have a jump rope that I love to use.

The 39-year-old added that she would play “tag with my buddies and get my heartbeat moving” in addition to this.

Moving, in my opinion, is crucial, Lupita continued.

