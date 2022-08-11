Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oscars producer Will Packer responses on Will Smith’s apology

Oscars producer Will Packer responses on Will Smith’s apology

Articles
Advertisement
Oscars producer Will Packer responses on Will Smith’s apology

Oscars producer Will Packer responses on Will Smith’s apology

Advertisement
  • Oscars producer Will Packer responds to Will Smith’s apology.
  • He admires the fact that he’s being so straightforward about his journey.
  • Will Smith issued an apologetic video to the comedian Chris Rock last month.
Advertisement

Oscars producer Will Packer gave his opinion on Will Smith’s apologies to comedian Chris Rock.

“I admire the fact that he’s being so straightforward about his journey,” Packer said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He is being extremely public, honest, and open about his remorse.”

“I think he’s got three decades in this profession of being somebody that is the complete antithesis of who he was in those few seconds, and so I’m pulling for him,” the 48-year-old continued.

Following his onstage slap of Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in March, Will Smith issued an apologetic video to the comedian last month.

Also Read

The Oscars producers were desperate for Harry and Meghan to present
The Oscars producers were desperate for Harry and Meghan to present

ACADEMY Awards organisers approached Prince Harry and his wife Meghan last year...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story