Oscars producer Will Packer responses on Will Smith’s apology

Oscars producer Will Packer responds to Will Smith’s apology.

He admires the fact that he’s being so straightforward about his journey.

Will Smith issued an apologetic video to the comedian Chris Rock last month.

Advertisement

Oscars producer Will Packer gave his opinion on Will Smith’s apologies to comedian Chris Rock.

“I admire the fact that he’s being so straightforward about his journey,” Packer said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He is being extremely public, honest, and open about his remorse.”

“I think he’s got three decades in this profession of being somebody that is the complete antithesis of who he was in those few seconds, and so I’m pulling for him,” the 48-year-old continued.

Following his onstage slap of Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in March, Will Smith issued an apologetic video to the comedian last month.