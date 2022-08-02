Pakistani celebrities express their grief over the army helicopter crash

Lt-Gen Sarfraz, five other army officials martyred in Lasbela helicopter crash: ISPR
Pakistan is experiencing hardships on all fronts. Floods have particularly affected Baluchistan, with a few districts entirely inundated. Yesterday, whilst conducting relief operations, an army helicopter carrying six officers—including Corps Commander Quetta Lt. General Sarfraz Ali—crumbled to the ground.
Like all Pakistanis, our celebs were devastated by the news and expressed their condolences for the Shuhada.
They took their social media handles and expressed their Mourn over the helicopter crash.
According to ISPR, the wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found in Lasbela district.
The accident was occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.
The wreckage of unfortunate hel which was on flood relief ops found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 offrs & sldrs incl Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced shahadat. اِنّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations . DTF pic.twitter.com/dnyano2vqC
— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 2, 2022
