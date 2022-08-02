Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Pakistani celebrities express their grief over the army helicopter crash
Pakistani celebrities express their grief over the army helicopter crash

Pakistani celebrities express their grief over the army helicopter crash

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani celebrities express their grief over the army helicopter crash

Pakistani celebrities express their grief over the army helicopter crash

Advertisement
  • Showbiz icons were upset and condoled with the Shuhada of army helicopter crash.
  • The helicopter was carrying six officers, including Corps Commander Quetta Lt. General Sarfraz Ali.
  • The wreckage of the helicopter was found in Lasbela district after bad weather caused it to crash.
Advertisement

Pakistan is experiencing hardships on all fronts. Floods have particularly affected Baluchistan, with a few districts entirely inundated. Yesterday, whilst conducting relief operations, an army helicopter carrying six officers—including Corps Commander Quetta Lt. General Sarfraz Ali—crumbled to the ground.

Like all Pakistanis, our celebs were devastated by the news and expressed their condolences for the Shuhada.

They took their social media handles and expressed their Mourn over the helicopter crash.

Pakistani Celebrities Mourn Shuhada Of Army Helicopter Crash

Pakistani Celebrities Mourn Shuhada Of Army Helicopter Crash

Pakistani Celebrities Mourn Shuhada Of Army Helicopter Crash

Advertisement

Pakistani Celebrities Mourn Shuhada Of Army Helicopter Crash

Pakistani Celebrities Mourn Shuhada Of Army Helicopter Crash

Pakistani Celebrities Mourn Shuhada Of Army Helicopter Crash

Pakistani Celebrities Mourn Shuhada Of Army Helicopter Crash

Pakistani Celebrities Mourn Shuhada Of Army Helicopter Crash

Pakistani Celebrities Mourn Shuhada Of Army Helicopter Crash

Advertisement

According to ISPR, the wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found in Lasbela district.

The accident was occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.

Advertisement

Also Read

Lt-Gen Sarfraz, five other army officials martyred in Lasbela helicopter crash: ISPR
Lt-Gen Sarfraz, five other army officials martyred in Lasbela helicopter crash: ISPR

All the six officers and soldier, including Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Brig...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jemima Goldsmith opens up about her view on arranged marriages
Jemima Goldsmith opens up about her view on arranged marriages
Kevin Greutert will direct the sequel of “Saw X
Kevin Greutert will direct the sequel of “Saw X"
Reese Witherspoon encourages her kids to call her rather than text
Reese Witherspoon encourages her kids to call her rather than text
Sunny Leone is celebrating kids Asher and Noah's birthday
Sunny Leone is celebrating kids Asher and Noah's birthday
Aijaz Aslam talks about getting married early
Aijaz Aslam talks about getting married early
Jenna Ortega did not get any sleep while shooting ‘Wednesday’
Jenna Ortega did not get any sleep while shooting ‘Wednesday’
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story