Pakistani celebrities laud Common Wealth Games Nooh Dastagir Butt

Nooh win the first gold for Pakistan at CWG 2022.

Previously, Hussain won the bronze.

Pakistani celebrities likewise felt out of this world.

Advertisement

Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt, 24, of Gujranwala, has brought honour to his country by winning the first gold medal at the Common Wealth Games in 2022. The nation was proud to see Nooh triumph and see the Pakistani flag fly high as the national hymn played in the backdrop.

Nooh Dastagir Butt achieved a new CWG record by snatching 173kg in the 109+kg category, establishing a new CWG record. In clean and jerk, Butt set a new record by lifting 232 kg. Butt’s total lift of 405 kilogrammes was also a CWG record.

David Andrew of New Zealand lifted 394 kilogrammes for the silver medal, while Singh Gurdeep of India lifted 390 kg for the bronze.

Butt won bronze in the 105+ kg division at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He was accompanied by Talha Talib, who won bronze in the 62-pound division.

Pakistan has only ever won a gold medal in weightlifting at the CWG. In 2006, Shujauddin Malik won the gold medal at 85 kg.

After four years, Nooh kept his father’s promise that he would bring home some gold.

Advertisement

As they congratulated Nooh on earning this honour for the country, Pakistani celebrities likewise felt out of this world.

Advertisement

Also Read Nooh Dastagir Butt bags gold for Pakistan in weightlifting competition Nooh win the first gold for Pakistan at CWG 2022. Previously, Hussain...